Female NJ Correctional Officer Had Sex For Year With State Prison Inmate, Authorities Charge

A senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark was charged with having sex with an inmate, authorities said Tuesday.

Tasheena Majors, 42, of Newark, had been having intercourse beginning in November of last year with the male inmate "over whom she had supervisory or disciplinary power" before she was recently caught, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

An investigation by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division and the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) produced charges of sexual assault against her, Grewal said.

Majors, who records show began working at the prison four years ago, was served with a summons to be answered in Superior Court in Newark at a future date, the attorney general said.

Deputy Attorney General Adam Gerken is prosecuting the case for the OPIA Corruption Bureau, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.