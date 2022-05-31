Feisty Grandmother, 80, Scuffles With Armed Robber Outside Teterboro Costco

An armed robber in a Costco parking lot got more than he bargained for when an 80-year-old grandmother fought back.

The surprised bandit stuck what turned out to be a BB gun in the window of the woman's car in the Teterboro Landing lot across the airport on eastbound Route 46 last Thursday afternoon, Moonachie Police Sgt. Jeff Napolitano said.

"NO!" the woman shouted, vowing not to let him take anything without a fight, Napolitano said.

The robber grabbed her purse, dropped the BB gun and fled with two accomplices in a gray sedan with temporary registration tags, the sergeant said.

Their car struck another vehicle while speeding away on Malcolm Avenue, then raced down southbound Route 17, he said.

At least one person recorded the incident on his cellphone without helping, witnesses told police.

"It would have been nice for that person to maybe use the phone instead to call 9-1-1 or help her in some other way," Napolitano said.

The sergeant also had a bit of advice for the victim: "As heroic and inspiring as that may be for this brave woman to stand her ground, we would have advised her to not risk her life over replaceable personal possessions," he said.

Moonachie police detectives were collecting surveillance video from surrounding businesses. They also asked that anyone who recorded the incident -- or can identify the suspects or getaway car in any way -- contact them at (201) 641-9100.

