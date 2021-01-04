Feds Take Case Against NYC Man Accused Of Sex Trafficking Minors To Hudson County Motels

UPDATE: A Bronx man now faces federal charges of trafficking two underage girls to New Jersey from Ohio for sex, authorities said.

Norman Berry, 32, was busted in New York City following the arrest of an accused accomplice at a North Bergen motel early last month, they said.

A week or so earlier, Berry brought the girls -- 14 and 15 – to the motel, where he told them that they could “get paid” for having sex with men and performing in streams, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Thursday.

They declined, although the 15-year-old had sex with Norman in one of two motel rooms that he and his alleged accomplice, Tyrell Piazza, 31, of Jersey City, had rented, authorities said.

The other girl saw a laptop with a streamed video recorded in the room and called a relative, who notified the NYPD, Honig said.

She and the other girl were rescued and both Norman and Piazza were arrested on sexual assault and child endangerment charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said at the time.

Berry is charged federally with attempting to engage in sex trafficking and transporting the girls “to engage in unlawful sexual activity,” Honig said.

She didn’t address Piazza’s status.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the NYPD for the investigation and arrests.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Mitchell of her Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force/Narcotics Unit in Newark was handing the case.

