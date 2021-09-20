Feds: Six Jersey City Gang-Bangers Charged With Stabbing Rival

Federal authorities have charged six purported members of a Jersey City gang with stabbing a rival in broad daylight on a busy city street.

All were part of a street gang that operated in and around the Curries Woods housing complex near the Bayonne border, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced today.

On Aug. 3, 2020, they sought out the victim and stabbed him, Honig said. The victim was critically injured but survived, she said.

Charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering:

Sheldon “Thottie” Mays, 21;

Jermaine “Maine” Jennings, 20;

Divine “Dee” Abraham, 21;

Jamil Bowens, 20;

Jaylen Boone, 21;

Yahsier Brown, 19.

A U.S. magistrate judge previously ordered Brown detained, and another judge ordered the rest detained on Monday, Honig said.

Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Newark Division, Jersey City police, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hudson County Department of Corrections with the investigation leading to the arrests and charges.

The case was made under the auspices of the Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), created federal authorities for “the sole purpose of combating violent crime in and around” the city, the U.S. attorney said.

Together, federal, state, county, and local agencies collaborate “to strategize and prioritize the prosecution of violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community,” Honig said.

Participants include her office, the FBI, the DEA and ATF, U.S. Marshals, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Parole, the Hudson County Department of Corrections and the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey Agnew and DeNae Thomas of Honig’s Criminal Division in Newark are handling the case for the government.

