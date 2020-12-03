Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Escaped AC Bank Robber From Philly Headed Back To Fed Pen
News

Feds: Ridgefield Park Man Admits Role In Major Mortgage Fraud

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI and the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General with the investigation.
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI and the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General with the investigation. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Federal Housing Finance Agency

A Ridgefield Park man admitted his role Thursday in a scheme to defraud mortgage lenders out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Dennys A. Tapia, 54, took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to a single count of conspiring to commit bank fraud, rather than go to trial.

Tapia and a number of unnamed co-conspirators produced bogus lease agreements, bank statements, pay stubs and employment verifications that secured mortgage loans for unqualified property buyers, as well as a “straw” borrower who participated in the scheme, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

A lender “issued a false and fraudulent cash-out refinance mortgage loan” for the phony applicant, “which resulted in Tapia earnings tens of thousands of dollars in profits,” the U.S. attorney said.

U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler scheduled sentencing for April 17.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI and the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s Office of Inspector General with the investigation leading to Thursday’s teleconferenced guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Fayer of his Economic Crimes Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlie Divine of the FHFA’s OIG.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.