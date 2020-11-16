Feds: Paroled Jersey Shore Child Porn Collector Does It Again

A convicted Jersey Shore child porn collector was caught doing it again, federal authorities said Monday.

Andrew Ramey, 34, of Brick, began trafficking images of "child sexual abuse and child pornography" via the BitTorrent Network in March, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Monday.

A raid of Ramey's home on Friday turned up "multiple images and videos containing images of child sexual abuse, as well as BitTorrent software," on his cellphone, Carpenito said.

Ramsey, who already had a federal conviction for child porn possession, was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. attorney said.

A federal magistrate judge in Trenton ordered him detained without bail during a videoconference.

Carpenito credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations Atlantic City bureau, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and police from Brick and Mount Laurel with the investigation and arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander E. Ramey of his U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Trenton is handling the case, Carpenito said.

