Feds: Parole Officers Bust Pedophile Parolee From Paterson With Heroin, Gun, Drug Sales Records

A convicted pedophile from Paterson was charged federally after his parole officers found large amounts of cash on his bed -- and a loaded gun under it, authorities said.

Jessie Mayfield, 59, also had 115 heroin folds in a zip-locking bag, a digital scale and a notebook in which he recorded the dates and times of his drug deals, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Friday.

Mayfield began dealing drugs sometime after his release from state prison in November 2019, authorities said.

Records show he'd served three years and eight months for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy and fondling two other girls, ages 5 and 6, in 2014.

His parole officers paid a routine visit two months ago to an East 26th Street rooming house where Mayfield had been living, Honig said.

They "observed a large amount of cash in different denominations on Mayfield’s bed" and "saw text messages referencing drug transactions on his cellphone," she said.

They got a warrant from a judge, searched the residence and found a clear Ziploc baggie containing 115 heroin folds, another bag with several empty plastic vials and a scale, the U.S. attorney said.

More significantly, she said, they "found a notebook with dates and times of drug transactions written in them [and] recovered a Ruger .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, along with a box containing 95 Winchester .22-caliber long rifle cartridges."

Mayfield was immediately returned to state custody and has remained at Northern State Prison in Newark ever since, state Department of Corrections records show.

On Friday, he was charged federally with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute them and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Honig credited members of the New Jersey State Parole Board, Paterson police and special agents of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the investigation leading to the charges, being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of her Violent Crimes Unit in Newark.

