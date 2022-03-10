Feds: NJ High School Food Service Worker Had 1,673 Child Porn Files

A New Jersey high school food service worker was caught trafficking child porn, federal authorities said.

Ezra W. Saphire, 29, of West Orange, was working at a high school in East Hanover (Morris County) when investigators found 1,014 video files and 659 still images of child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

"These files included multiple visual depictions of prepubescent children being sexually abused by adults," the U.S. attorney said.

Special agents of the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations arrested Saphire on Thursday, March 10, and charged him with distributing child pornography, Sellinger said.

A U.S. magistrate judge in Newark then released him to home confinement with electronic monitoring during a video-conferenced first appearance, he said.

Sellinger credited HSI's work on the case and thanked police from West Orange and East Hanover for their assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hayden M. Brockett of his Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

