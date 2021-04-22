Feds: NJ Drug Dealer Who Led High-Speed Chase Moved 15 Kilos Of Heroin, Had $400K Cash

A large-scale drug trafficker from Somerset County who led investigators on a high-speed chase was dealing major quantities of heroin laced with deadly fentanyl, federal authorities said.

William T. Bouza, 46, of Watchung, initially eluded police during a chase but was captured a week later, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Authorities targeted Bouza after intercepting 33 pounds of heroin stashed in a secret compartment of a Mercedes shipped to New Jersey from California on a car carrier in February 2019, authorities said.

Bouza was waiting for the drugs in Union but bolted after sensing something fishy, an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Newark this week says.

The following month, an Elizabeth resident reported getting a home delivery of two pounds of heroin. Bouza later showed up looking for the drugs, which had been seized by authorities, the indictment says.

Agents monitored his movements as Bouza trafficked drugs over the following months, it says.

They thought they had him as he left an Irvington location carrying a large, heavy bag in late October of 2019, according to the indictment.

But when they tried to pull him over, it says, Bouza hit the gas, tossed the drugs and eventually fled on foot.

A warranted search of a stash house turned up 1,000 bricks of heroin, each holding 50 individual doses, Honig said.

“Lab testing confirmed the presence of fentanyl in a portion of these items,” she noted.

The search of another residence turned up more than $400,000 in cash, the U.S. attorney added.

Bouza was finally captured at a friend’s home in Newark, Honig said. He’s remained in federal custody ever since.

The indictment returned Wednesday charges Bouza with conspiring to sell heroin and fentanyl, possession of the drugs and conspiring to commit money laundering.

An arraignment hadn’t yet been scheduled.

Honig credited agents with the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations and the New Jersey State Police with the investigation leading to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of her Criminal Division in Newark.

