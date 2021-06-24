Feds: Newark Ex-Con Caught With Gun In Each Pocket, Shotgun On Car Seat, Drugs

An Essex County ex-con wanted for a shooting was carrying two guns – one in each coat pocket – when police captured him, said federal authorities who are handling his prosecution.

Newark officers responding to a tip that he was driving a stolen car pulled over city resident Brandon Jacobs, 30, on 6th Street in late January, U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

They found a loaded 9mm Glock handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition in his left coat pocket and Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with six rounds in his right coat pocket, she said.

That wasn’t all.

Jacobs was also carrying 35 heroin folds, 73 crack vials and $688 in suspected proceeds, Honig said.

There was also a loaded shotgun on the front seat, the U.S. attorney said.

Jacobs was convicted for an unspecified felony in 2017, Honig said. Records show he was booked into the Essex County Correctional Facility three times that year.

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Newark on Tuesday ordered Jacobs held pending trial on gun and drug charges, she said.

Honig credited special agents of her office along with Newark police for the investigation.

Senior Litigation Counsel V. Grady O’Malley Sr. of her Organized Crime/Gangs Unit is handling the case for the government.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.