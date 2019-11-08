Feds: Most Newark Residents Should Use Bottled Water Due To Lead

The city of Newark has been urged to distribute bottled water to residents after testing at two homes showed water filters had failed to bring lead levels down to safe concentrations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said.

Testing last week showed lead levels in tap water in excess of what has been deemed a safe level of 15 parts per billion. The agency recommends using bottled water for drinking and cooking for the time being.

Lead exposure can cause a variety of health problems , especially in children and infants.

The affected homes are served by the Pequannock water treatment plant, which handles the supply for most of the city except the East Ward, NJ.com reported. Elevated lead levels were first reported in 2017, when lead from corroded pipes at the Pequannock plant leached into the water supply.

The city had distributed thousands of water filters in response.

The EPA has asked the city to respond by the end of the day Monday. The EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection had previously offered to assist the city in distributing bottled water and to devise a permanent solution to the crisis.

