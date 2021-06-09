Feds: Morris County 'Proud Boy' Bragged To His Mom That He Led Capitol Breach

A Morris County man and self-described “Proud Boy” arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 breach of the US Capitol building claimed that he “led the storm” while bragging to his mother and others on Facebook the same day, authorities said.

Rockaway resident Shawn Price, 26, appeared in court Tuesday on federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, and obstruction of justice, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Price allegedly held a leadership position in the northern New Jersey Proud Boys chapter and attended multiple events and rallies between November and January.

The Proud Boys describe themselves as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” the attorney’s office said.

Price was seen in photos of the breach helping to push others into a line of police officers as they resisted and deployed a chemical irritant attempting to break up the crowd, authorities said.

The day of the breach, Price allegedly sent messages on Facebook to his mother and several other users claiming, “I led the storm!”, “[I] got really f***** up but me and 4 of my chapter brothers pushed that line and started it ourselves had to be done.”

Price was released to the custody of a New Jersey woman on a $100,000 unsecured bond and required to relinquish his passport, undergo drug testing and avoid excessive alcohol consumption, NJ.com reports citing court records.

He has also been fitted with an electronic location monitoring device, the outlet reports.

A total of 465 people have been charged in connection with the breach, which remains under investigation.

