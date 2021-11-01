Feds: Jamaican Traveler Caught Smuggling Kilo Of Cocaine Into Newark Airport

A Jamaican traveler was caught trying to smuggle more than two pounds of cocaine into Newark Airport in bags of coffee and picture frames, federal authorities said.

Federal agents seized Perez Omar Gibbs, 37, after he arrived over the weekend aboard a flight from Montego Bay and charged him with importing drugs, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said Monday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor ordered that Gibbs remain in federal custody without bail during a video-conferenced hearing Monday in Newark.

Honig credited special agents of the New Jersey Division of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and officers with the New York Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Fayer of Honig’s Economic Crimes Unit is handling the complaint for the government.

