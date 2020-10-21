Feds: IRS Agent Had Cocaine Delivered From Saddle Brook To Upstate NY Home

An IRS agent who coaches junior football was arrested Wednesday at his Albany home after federal authorities found that he had cocaine delivered there via courier from Saddle Brook.

Michael Shelli, 41, repackaged the cocaine for sale in the Albany area, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said after DEA agents arrested the 13-year IRS veteran on charges of conspiring to distribute the drug.

A U.S. magistrate judge in Newark released Shelli on $100,000 unsecured bond following a video-conferenced first appearance, he said.

The supervisory revenue agent has been a coach with the North Colonie Junior Bison Football league since since August 2018, according to his LinkedIn resume.

He’s also been a coach and vice president with the North Colonie Capitals Lacrosse, as well as a local high school lacrosse assistant coach, it says.

DEA agents zeroed in on Shelli after targeting a Saddle Brook residence where members of a drug trafficking network were selling cocaine, Carpenito said.

Shelli “had a courier pick up cocaine from the residence and deliver it to his residence in Albany,” some 135 or so miles away, the U.S. attorney said. “Shelli would then repackage the cocaine for sale in the area.”

Carpenito credited special agents of the DEA-New York Division and DEA-Albany District Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, the office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, New York State Police, Connecticut State Police Troop K in Danbury and Saddle Brook and Hasbrouck Heights police.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Naazneen Khan of Carpenito’s Organized Crimes and Gangs Unit in Newark.

