Feds: Gunman Admits Intent To ‘Kill Lot Of People’ In Jersey City After Brother Was Shot Dead

An ex-con bent on avenging his brother’s death admitted he went to Jersey City armed with a semi-automatic handgun intending to “kill a lot of people.”

Aware of his plan, police grabbed Raheem Allen, 34, of Newark and seized an Intratec Tec-22 loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition this past March, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Allen’s brother, Anthony Alvarado, 27, was considered a high-ranking member of a Jersey City street gang, Honig said.

Alvarado was gunned down in the area of East 49th Street and Avenue E in Bayonne the night of March 6. He was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

Authorities nabbed Allen the next day. In addition to the gun, they reported recovering additional boxes of ammo, as well as cocaine.

Allen took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty in federal court in Newark earlier this week to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

Allen told U.S. District Judge William J. Martini that he intended to “kill a lot of people” to avenge his brother’s death.

Martini scheduled sentencing for Dec. 14.

Honig credited special agents and task force officers of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Newark Division, special agents and task force officers of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ Newark Division, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Jersey City Police Department with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith R. Travers of her office in Newark.

