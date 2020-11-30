Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SUV Rolls In Route 80 Pileup
News

Feds: Essex Woman, Accomplices Scam Seniors Out Of $675,000 In Bogus Lottery Scheme

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
FBI
FBI Photo Credit: COURTESY: Federal Bureau of Investigation

Several elderly victims lost at least $675,000 to a crew of scammers who told them that they’d won the lottery, federal authorities said.

The vulnerable victims “received telephone calls alerting them that they had won large sums of money and various other prizes,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Monday. “The victims were informed that they would have to pay taxes on these winnings.”

The victims, in turn, sent $675,000 in checks to Shanile Lyle, 27, of Orange, and a group of conspirators, he said.

“Lyle deposited these funds into back accounts she controlled and transferred portions of the money to her conspirators,” Carpenito said.

FBI agents arrested Lyle on Monday and charged her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, he said. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Hammer in Newark released her hours later on $200,000 unsecured bond during a video-conferenced hearing.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vera Varshavsky of his Cybercrimes Unit in Newark is handling the case.

“Elder abuse is a serious crime against some of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” Carpenito noted.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.