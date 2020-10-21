Feds: Convicted Wayne Child Porn Collector Could Get 10 Years Minimum For New Offense

A registered sex offender from Wayne who served state prison time for downloading child porn is looking at a mandatory 10 years in a federal penitentiary for doing it again, authorities said.

Robert Klemt, 34, had more than 70 photos and videos “depicting the sexual exploitation of children”on a laptop, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Wednesday.

Klemt, of New Street, was imprisoned after pleading guilty in Superior Court in Essex County in 2014 to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Records show he was released the following March and classified under Megan’s Law in Tier 2 at a moderate risk of reoffending.

Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations approached Klemt at his home this past June after “receiving information suggesting that [he] had accessed a website containing child pornography,” Carpenito said.

The subsequently discovered the images.

Under federal guidelines, those convicted of child porn crimes who reoffend face a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence. They have to serve out the terms because there's no parole in the federal justice system.

Carpenito credited special agents with HSI with the investigation leading to the charges. Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

