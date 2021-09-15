Feds: Convicted Wayne Child Porn Collector Admits Doing It Again, Faces 10-Year Minimum Term

A registered sex offender from Wayne who served state prison time for downloading child porn is headed to a federal penitentiary this time after admitting that he did it again.

Robert Klemt, 34, had more than 70 photos and videos “depicting the sexual exploitation of children" on a laptop, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Klemt, of New Street, had been imprisoned after pleading guilty in Superior Court in Essex County in 2014 to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations arrested him in June 2020 after discovering that he'd done it again, Honig said.

Rather than face trial, Klemt took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to child porn possession Wednesday via video conference in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Klemt is looking at a mandatory 10-year minimum term, at the very least, when U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentences him on Jan. 19, 2022. He'll have to serve just about all of it because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

