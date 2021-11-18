Feds Charge Somerset County Data Analyst With Trafficking Child Porn

A data analyst from Somerset County was charged with trafficking child porn following an undercover investigation, federal authorities said.

Marc-Evan Manasse, 27, Somerville “distributed material containing images and video files of child sexual abuse” on a file-sharing network, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said.

Detectives went undercover to access five video files and 11 images containing child sexual abuse from an IP address at Manasse’s home, Honig said.

The files included “multiple visual depictions of pre-pubescent children being sexually abused by adults,” she said.

A federal magistrate judge in Newark released Manasse on a $100,000 unsecured bond, pending further court action, following a video-conferenced first appearance.

Manasse, who recently listed himself online as working at an advertising agency in Suffern, NY, was charged with distributing child pornography.

Honig credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations New Jersey Division with the investigation leading to the charges and thanked the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office for its assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of her Violent Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case.

