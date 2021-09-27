Feds: Bean Counter Admits Embezzling Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Bergen Tour Company

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ruby Baroni
Ruby Baroni Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Only a week after her former manager took a guilty plea in federal court, a Lyndhurst accountant admitted Monday that she helped embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars from the guided tour company they worked for.

Ruby Baroni, 54, took a deal from the government rather than face trial – the same as Estela Laluf, 76, of River Edge, did last Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Between 2010 and 2016, the pair conspired to write checks against the East Rutherford-based company’s bank accounts to cash, Honig said. Checks were also issued to actual company employees and contractors, individuals and shell companies for work they didn't do, the U.S. attorney said.

Baroni and Laluf then converted the money for their personal use, she said.

Baroni, like Laluf, omitted the illegally-gained profits from her 2016 year tax return, Honig noted. She pleaded guilty via videoconference Monday to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return.

U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals scheduled sentencing for Jan. 25, 2022 -- a day after Laluf's sentencing. READ MORE....

Honig credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and special agents of IRS – Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Trombly of her Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

