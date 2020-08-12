Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Feds Arrest Oakland Teen On Child Porn Trafficking Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Photo Credit: ICE.gov

An Oakland teen was arrested by federal agents Tuesday on child porn trafficking charges.

A federal magistrate judge in Newark released Nicholas Corsale-Althawabta, 19, on $100,000 on unsecured bond following a video-conferenced first appearance Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Corsale-Althawabta “used an internet-based application to distribute multiple graphic videos depicting the sexual abuse of minors,” Carpenito said.

“Law enforcement officers discovered numerous videos of child sexual abuse on Corsale-Althawabta’s electronic devices when he was arrested at his home today,” he added.

Carpenito credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra Tsakopoulos of his Criminal Division in Newark is handling the case.

The news follows the announcement earlier today of charges against a Newark hotel desk clerk from Hackensack accused of collecting nearly 2,300 child porn files.

SEE: Prosecutor: Newark Hotel Clerk From Bergen Had 2,263 Child Porn Files

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.