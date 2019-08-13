FEDERAL LAWSUIT: Leonia Custodian Acquitted Of Killing Mom, Child Claims Wrongful Imprisonment

A Leonia custodian who spent four years behind bars before being acquitted in the double homicide of a mom and her child is suing the local, state and county agencies who had him jailed, according to a recent report.

Michael C. Brady of Teaneck filed a federal lawsuit on Aug. 5 claiming malicious prosecution and wrongful imprisonment after being charged with the murder of Englewood's Tam Marie Pitts-Gaddy, 40, and her daughter Natasia, 5, in 2013, NorthJersey.com reports.

Brady was unable to pay the $2 million bail set by a judge and remained jailed until being acquitted in 2017.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Attorney General's Office, the county, the state of New Jersey and former Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli were named in the federal suit, according to NorthJersey.com.

Brady was acquitted of murdering an Englewood mom and her daughter, 5, in 2013. He spent four years in jail.

A BCPO spokesperson declined comment to NorthJersey.com.

Brady's attorney William Pinillis said the years in jail should have never happened, and the suit says they caused him "permanent emotional trauma and injury."

"You have a constitutional right to a speedy trial," Pinillis told the news outlet. "In a case like this, where obviously there are questions, to leave someone in jail for four years before being ready to go for trial is fairly outrageous."

Family members in 2013 confronted then-34-year-old Brady, after not being able to reach Pitts-Gaddy, Molinelli said announcing Brady’s arrest on murder charges.

"As a result," Daily Voice reported, "Brady accompanied them to Pitts-Gaddy’s home, where she lived with little Natasia, and 'acted as if he discovered the bodies when he entered through the window,' he said."

Four years later, the jury took 90 minutes to render a not guilty verdict following a 30-day trial, according to Brady's lawsuit.

