Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Stolen Credit Cards, Oxy, $10,000 Seized, Two From NYC Busted By Rochelle Park PD
News

Federal Judge Fines Mahwah Company $67,668 For Jacking Up Price Of N95 Masks By 400%

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
TSC Agency LLC was located in the building at right off Route 17 in Mahwah.
TSC Agency LLC was located in the building at right off Route 17 in Mahwah. Photo Credit: INSET: Toppng.com / BACKGROUND: GoogleMaps

A Mahwah-based company that admitted selling N95 protective masks at a 400% markup to a grocery store chain at the beginning of the pandemic was fined $67,668 by a federal judge.

TSC Agency LLC -- a logistics and freight forwarding company located off southbound Route 17 near the State Line Diner -- will also remain on probation for a year under the terms of a plea deal with the government, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said on Tuesday, April 26.

TSC and two partners bought 250,000 of the filtering facepiece respirators at $1.09 apiece mask from a foreign manufacturer in mid-March 2020, Sellinger said.

TSC then sold 100,000 of the masks to the unidentified chain for $5.25 each, violating federal price-gouging laws, he said.

TSC “had no history of selling personal protective equipment” prior to the onset of COVID, Sellinger noted.

The grocery chain, in turn, sold the masks to customers for less than it paid, while distributing some free to employees, the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than face trial, the company took a deal from the government, pleading guilty last December via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Newark to violating the Defense Production Act, which prohibits the hoarding of materials for resale at higher than prevailing market prices.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations in New York with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney David V. Simunovich of her Government Fraud Unit and Nicholas P. Grippo, chief of her Criminal Division, both in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.