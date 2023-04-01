Federal Agents Seize Sussex County Man In Online Child Porn Sting

U.S. Homeland Security agents seized a Sussex County man who they said shared hundreds of child pornography videos and still images with an undercover investigator.

Gaetano Lapegna, 64, was arrested after a warranted search of his Franklin home turned up two videos and 100 other images, Homeland Security Investigations' Newark Special-Agent-In-Charge Ricky J. Patel and U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said in a joint announcement.

A federal magistrate judge in Newark released Lapegna, formerly of Maine, on $100,000 unsecured bond pending trial on distribution of child pornography charges.

“Homeland Security Investigations will not tolerate the exploitation of children in any manner, including the distribution of child pornography that further victimizes innocent children depicted in these heinous crimes,” Patel said.

He and Sellinger thanked the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Franklin Borough Police Department for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Farhana C. Melo of Sellinger’s General Crimes Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

