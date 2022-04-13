FBI: ‘Sextortion’ Of Teen Boys Is Increasing, Here's What Parents, Guardians Should Know

Reports of adults ‘sextorting’ teenage boys into sending them sexual videos or photos online are booming, particularly involving victims 14 to 17 years old, the FBI warns.

In 2021 alone, its Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints of various types, the bureau announced on Wednesday, April 13.

A growing number involved late-teen boys targeted by predators posing as someone else, federal authorities said.

It ordinarily begins with a contact through social media or on a gaming site.

The adult predator or scammer "convinces the child to share sexual images or video and then threatens to post the content unless the victim sends more content or money,” according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Newark (NJ) Field Office.

“To make the victimization stop, children typically have to come forward to someone—normally a parent, teacher, caregiver, or law enforcement,” the release notes.

However, it says, “the embarrassment children feel from the activity they were coerced or enticed to engage in is what typically prevents them from coming forward.”

Sextortion predators “may have hundreds of victims around the world,” according to the FBI.

“Coming forward to help law enforcement identify the offender is one of the best ways to stop the cycle of sexual exploitation,” the bureau adds.

“We want parents, teachers, other relatives, anyone who is in a child’s life, to be aware,” said Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch, Jr.

“Having these critical conversations with your child or keeping tabs on their online activity is a responsibility no parent should take lightly," Crouch said. "Education is the best form of prevention."

Toward that end, the FBI provided protective tips to parents, guardians and children:

BE SELECTIVE about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children;

BE WARY of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers;

BE AWARE that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that a person is who they claim to be;

BE SUSPICIOUS if you meet someone on a game or app and they ask you to start talking to them on a different platform;

REPORT SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR to a trusted adult;

DISCUSS the risks and dangers of sharing sexually explicit images or videos.

The coercion of a child by an adult to produce what is considered child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is a federal offense that carries heavy penalties -- including life in prison, federal authorities note.

If you believe you or someone you know is the victim of sextortion, contact your local FBI field office. Contact information can be found at fbi.gov.

Or contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (OR: 1-800-the-lost).

BE SURE not to delete anything before law enforcement is able to review it. And tell law enforcement about everything about the encounters you had online; it may be embarrassing, but it is necessary to find the offender.

MORE INFO for parents (including questions you should ask your kids):

