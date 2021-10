The FBI on Thursday confirmed that remains found Wednesday in a Florida park are those of Brian Laundrie's.

The confirmation was made thanks to a comparison of dental records, agents said.

The remains were found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the strangulation of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

