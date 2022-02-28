FBI Charges Newark Man With Carjacking Montclair Woman In Driveway

Federal authorities took over the case of a Newark man charged with carjacking a Montclair woman at gunpoint in her driveway.

Andy Cook, 23, was captured by Essex County sheriff's officers shortly after he and a gunman accosted the victim on Melrose Place in the township's Estate section shortly before 7:30 p.m. last Dec. 6, authorities said.

The victim told police she'd just returned home when Cook's crony pointed a gun at her, demanded she get out of the car and ordered her to leave her purse, phone and keys behind, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

The gunman ran away as Cook got behind the wheel of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne and sped off, authorities charged.

Sheriff's officers spotted the vehicle heading east on Route 280 in East Orange moments later. After running into heavy traffic near First Street, Cook bailed and was quickly caught, authorities said.

No information about the gunman was provided.

The FBI eventually took over the case, which is being handled for the government by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dong Joo Lee of Sellinger's Violent Crimes Unit.

Cook is charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and conspiracy to use a firearm during a violent crime. He remained in federal custody pending a video-conferenced first appearance with a U.S. magistrate judge in Newark scheduled for Monday afternoon, Feb. 28.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.