FBI Called To PA Apartment After DIY Fireworks Go Wrong

A Mechanicsburg man is facing a weapons of mass destruction charge after a failed attempt to make fireworks, say police.

Johnathan Park, 33, was arrested after he attempted to make fireworks on his bed in his apartment in 500 block of Geneva Drive, according to police.

Upper Allen Township police and fire were called to the apartment complex for reports of a burn victim around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival crews found that Park's bed caught fire while he was attempting to making homemade fireworks.

Neighborings in the complex were evacuated.

Park's apartment had explosives and explosive material that was not properly stored-- endangering his neighbors.

More than 24-hours later police cleared the scene, deeming the complex safe on Thursday, May 20, at 1:30 a.m., according to a statement by police.

Park was arrested on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Fairview Township following an investigation with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section, the Upper Allen Fire Department, Cumberland County Hazmat, Dauphin County Hazmat, Letterkenny Army Depot, and Penn State Health Life Lion EMS.

He is charged with the following:

F2 Weapons of Mass Destruction--Unlawful Possession or Manufacturing

F3 Risking Catastrophe

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M1 Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapons

Park has a previous drug and DUI charge from an Oct. 4, 2020 traffic stop, according to Upper Allen Township police. The charges were filed via summons and Park pled guilty to lesser offenses, police posted in a report in April.

He is being held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 3 p.m.

