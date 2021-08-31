FBI Arrests Sussex Mom For Producing, Sharing Child Porn

A Sussex County mom recorded and shared photos and video of a child being sexually abused, federal authorities charged

A U.S. District Court magistrate judge in Newark ordered that Dominique Saczawa, 31, of Sparta remain in federal custody Tuesday afternoon via video conference in Newark, they said.

Saczawa, who records show has a drug-related criminal history dating back 10 years, used an app to share files “depicting the sexual assault of a child,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

She also solicited others to do the same, Honig said.

Saczawa describes herself online as a "stay at home mom" who works freelance as a transcriptionist and typist.

She was arrested by the FBI and charged with producing, distributing, and advertising images of child sexual abuse, Honig said.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Angelica M. Sinopole of her Organized Crime & Gangs Unit in Newark.

