Fatal Crash Investigation Shuts Route 23 In Riverdale

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 23 in Riverdale Tuesday, authorities said.

A witness reported seeing a body covered by a sheet following the crash, involving a car, dump truck and possibly another truck, just before 11:45 a.m.

Local police confirmed a fatality in a Nixle alert sent just before 1:20 p.m.

The crash occurred at the southbound side of the highway near the Route 287 intersection, at the bottom of a hill.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

