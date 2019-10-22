Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Victim Grazed In Shooting Near South Jersey High School, Police Confirm
News

Fatal Crash Investigation Shuts Route 23 In Riverdale

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police urged motorists to avoid the area.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area. Photo Credit: Roberto Rosario

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 23 in Riverdale Tuesday, authorities said.

A witness reported seeing a body covered by a sheet following the crash, involving a car, dump truck and possibly another truck, just before 11:45 a.m.

Local police confirmed a fatality in a Nixle alert sent just before 1:20 p.m.

The crash occurred at the southbound side of the highway near the Route 287 intersection, at the bottom of a hill.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.