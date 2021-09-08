Fatal Accident Investigators Respond To Crash On Busy Road Along Hudson River

Two injuries were reported, one of them severe, after a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon on River Road in Edgewater.

A female occupant had to be extricated from one of the four-door sedans after it cut in front of the other and was struck on the rear passenger side at the entrance to Independence Harbor, a gated waterfront community across from the Edgewater Farmer's Market, witnesses said.

There was no immediate word on the severity of injuries, although responders said CPR was conducted on a victim who'd gone into cardiac arrest.

A female occupant had to be extricated from one of the vehicles following the crash on River Road in Edgewater. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

An Edgewater ambulance transported one victim, while a Cliffside Park ambulance took the other, witnesses said.

Borough police and firefighters also immediately responded to the scene just south of the George Washington Bridge.

The seriousness of the crash also drew detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Edgewater police, firefighters and BLS and ALS units immediately responded. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Aftermath outside Independence Harbor on River Road in Edgewater. Edwin Trejo for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.