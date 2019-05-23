Fast-Acting Morris County Police Officers (One Off-Duty) Save Life Of Unresponsive Driver

A man suffering a medical episode has fast-acting Morris County police officers to thank for saving his life with CPR.

Morris Plains Officer Nicholas Grawehr flagged down Morris Township Officer Saul Gutierrez when he noticed an unresponsive driver with his car pulled up onto the sidewalk on East Hanover Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Morris Township police said.

Grawehr got into the car as Gutierrez removed the unconscious man and brought him to the front of his car, police said.

Gutierrez found the man did not have a pulse and directed an off-duty corrections officer to behin CPR, as he got a defibrillator. Gutierrez applied the defibrillator, which indicated no shock, so he continued CPR.

"After multiple rounds of CPR by Ptl. Gutierrez, Morris Township Firefighter Marc Tureo, Cedar Knolls EMS, Ptl. Sandelli of Morris Township PD and Atlantic Health Medics arrived on scene and helped with the care of the victim," Morris Township police said.

"The victim regained his pulse prior to being transported to MMC. As a result of Ptl. Gutierrez’s actions, the victim is alive and he is to be commended for his quick and decisive life-saving actions."

