Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: 3 Arrested In Violent Oakland Home Invasion
News

Fast-Acting Morris County Police Officers (One Off-Duty) Save Life Of Unresponsive Driver

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Morris Township Officer Saul Gutierrez helped save the life of an unresponsive driver.
Morris Township Officer Saul Gutierrez helped save the life of an unresponsive driver. Photo Credit: Morris Township Police

A man suffering a medical episode has fast-acting Morris County police officers to thank for saving his life with CPR.

Morris Plains Officer Nicholas Grawehr flagged down Morris Township Officer Saul Gutierrez when he noticed an unresponsive driver with his car pulled up onto the sidewalk on East Hanover Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Morris Township police said.

Grawehr got into the car as Gutierrez removed the unconscious man and brought him to the front of his car, police said.

Gutierrez found the man did not have a pulse and directed an off-duty corrections officer to behin CPR, as he got a defibrillator. Gutierrez applied the defibrillator, which indicated no shock, so he continued CPR.

"After multiple rounds of CPR by Ptl. Gutierrez, Morris Township Firefighter Marc Tureo, Cedar Knolls EMS, Ptl. Sandelli of Morris Township PD and Atlantic Health Medics arrived on scene and helped with the care of the victim," Morris Township police said.

"The victim regained his pulse prior to being transported to MMC. As a result of Ptl. Gutierrez’s actions, the victim is alive and he is to be commended for his quick and decisive life-saving actions."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.