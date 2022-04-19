Fan Scientist Names New Millipede Species After Taylor Swift

Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift has countless Grammy, Billboard and American Music awards.

Never in her Wildest Dreams did she think she'd have a new millipede species named after her, too.

That's thanks to Derek Hennen, an entomologist and self-proclaimed Swiftie who had an idea — and he couldn't Shake It Off: Hennen wanted to show the Wyomissing native some appreciation.

The Nannaria swiftae is one of 17 new species of Twisted-Claw Millipedes from Appalachia that Hennen spent five years searching for. He named another after his wife.

Taylor's music helped get Hennen through grad school, he told HuffPost.

“It brought me joy and helped me through some difficult times, so I wanted to show my appreciation," he said. "Since this new species is from Tennessee and she lived in Tennessee for a while, I thought it was a nice fit.”

Hennen earned his Ph. D. at Virginia Tech studying the biology of millipedes and described new species of Appalachian millipedes, his website says.

Catch him spreading the joy of millipedes on Twitter @DearMillipede.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.