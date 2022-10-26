Contact Us
Family Tesla Gets Stranded On RR Tracks, Train Service Suspended On Pascack Valley Line

Jerry DeMarco
Nick's Towing Service removed the stranded Tesla. Photo Credit: Nick Testa

A family of four had to bail out of their Tesla after it got stuck on the railroad tracks near the Emerson train station.

NJ TRANSIT stopped Pascack Valley Line rail service in both directions between Oradell and Woodcliff Lake following the mishap in the area of Lindwood Avenue and Kinderkamack Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Substitute bus service was being provided.

The driver apparently put the Tesla into drive instead of reverse, responders said.

Nick's Towing Service of Rutherford removed the vehicle and train service was resumed.

No injuries were reported.

