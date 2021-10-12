Family of Worker, 19, Killed In Great Adventure Accident Receives $1.7M Settlement

The family of a 19-year-old worker who died in an accident while stringing holiday lights at Six Flags Great Adventure received a $1.7 million settlement in a wrongful death suit, according to a published report.

Justin Dill, who’d recently graduated Middletown North High School and from the electrical program at Monmouth County Vocational School, worked at Six Flags as an apprentice with the electrician's union.

He was working as a spotter for fellow employees hanging the lights on trees and poles when he was struck by the front tire of their lift truck, which then rolled on top of him, as he walked beside the machine on Sept. 1, 2017, Jackson Township police said at the time.

Dill, of Belford, was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he died surrounded by his loved ones the following day.

His family sued Eastern Highreach Co. of Horsham, PA, which rented the work platform to Six Flags, accusing the company of not training the amusement park’s employees to safely use the machine, according to the New Jersey Law Journal.

The employee operating the machine wasn’t qualified to do so, they contended.

Eastern argued that employ training was Six Flags’ responsibility, the Law Journal reported.

The company blamed Dill, claiming that he’d previously been seen riding the platform unsafely, it said.

Attorney Peter Chamas of Gill & Chamas represented the family.

