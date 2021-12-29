Family Of Bicycle-Riding Bergenfield Boy Killed In Crash With Bus Gets $1.6M

The family of a 9-year-old Bergenfield boy who was killed when his bicycle collided with a commuter bus 2½ years ago has reportedly settled a negligence lawsuit for $1.6 million.

Alvin Maracallo was headed in the same direction on West Church Street when the driver of the New Jersey Transit bus turned left onto Veterans Plaza, hitting him as he entered the crosswalk shortly before 4 p.m. May 27, 2019.

He and the bicycle hit the front wheel, then went under the bus and were run over, police said at the time.

Security video from a nearby firehouse shows a good Samaritan rushing to help the boy, who was briefly conscious before collapsing, the New Jersey Law Journal reported.

He died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus driver, Cynthia Watkins, said she wasn't aware of Alvin's presence until she heard the impact, according to the law journal report. She was briefly hospitalized for emotional distress before being released, police said at the time.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit assisted Bergenfield police in reviewing the circumstances. In the end, Watkins wasn’t charged, nor was she given any summonses, police said.

The family sued New Jersey Transit Corp, contending that video taken from a camera inside the bus showed Watkins negligently having a conversation with a passenger when the boy was struck, according to the law journal report.

Two mediation sessions produced a settlement, it says.

