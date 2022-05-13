Family Of 10-Year-Old PA Girl Who Died Doing 'Blackout Challenge' Sues TikTok

The family of a 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died doing a TikTok challenge last year is now suing the social media giant, CBS3 reports.

The lawsuit alleges that the TikTok algorithm targeted Delaware County's Nylah Anderson with videos of the "Blackout Challenge," which encourages participants to hold their breath until they pass out, the outlet says.

Anderson was found unconscious in her Chester bedroom Dec. 12, 2021 after apparently taking part in the challenge, and died a local hospital days later, Daily Voice previously reported.

“I want to hold this company accountable,” the girl's mother, Taiwanna Anderson told CBS3. “It is time that these dangerous challenges come to an end, that other families don’t experience the heartbreak we live every day.”

A TikTok spokesperson previously released the following statement:

“This disturbing ‘challenge,’ which people seem to learn about from sources other than TikTok, long predates our platform and has never been a TikTok trend. We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and would immediately remove related content if found. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family for their tragic loss.”

Click here for more from CBS3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.