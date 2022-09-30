Family Cat Killed In Lyndhurst House Fire

A family's cat died in a smoky basement fire in Lyndhurst, responders at the scene said.

Borough firefighters assisted by their colleagues from North Arlington quickly doused the Forest Avenue blaze near Ridge Road, which broke out in the 2½-story, wood-frame house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

No injuries were reported.

There was extensive smoke damage, responders said.

Authorities were investigating the cause, which they didn't believe was suspicious.

Jo Fehl took the photos for Daily Voice. Unauthorized use is a copyright violation.

