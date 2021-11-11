Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ID Thief Nabbed Buying Family Dinner With Stolen Info, Rochelle Park PD Says
News

FALSE ALARM: Report Of Gunman On Loose In New Milford Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Milford police
New Milford police Photo Credit: NMPD

A report of a gunman on the loose in New Milford -- which triggered a lockdown of all borough schools Thursday morning -- thankfully was proven unfounded, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

"It was a hunter walking to his car," Clancy said. "He is hunting out of state, not in New Milford. There is absolutely no threat."

Borough schools were placed on lockdown and then sheltered in place as police investigated what turned out to be a rumor that a man carrying an assault rifle -- and possibly two -- was seen on Hoffman Avenue near the Berkeley Street Elementary School.

Another rumor was that he was a suspect in an armed robbery.

All false.

Reinforcements poured into town almost immediately.

The Bergen County prosecutor's and sheriff's offices assisted in the search, along with police from Bergenfield, Cresskill, Dumont, Oradell and River Edge, Clancy said. 

The chief thanked them all.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.