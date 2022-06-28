FALSE ALARM: Dumont Luring Suspect Is Actually Elderly Good Samaritan Who Gives People Rides

UPDATE: A driver who a Dumont teen said tried to lure him into his car is actually a local elderly good Samaritan who was offering him a ride, authorities said.

The 14-year-old boy told police that was walking east on Shadyside Avenue around noon on Monday when the four-door sedan -- apparently a 1993 Plymouth Acclaim -- pulled alongside him.

The driver asked if he "wanted a ride," the boy told police.

Police tracked down the driver, whom Mayor Andrew LaBruno called "an elderly gentleman known to pay it forward by offering goodwill and assistance to others, including transportation to their destination."

He was urged not to do it again, the mayor said.

Police Chief Brian Joyce said the man was politely told that such gestures, although well-intention, "create uncertainty and panic to many and should be refrained from in the future," LaBruno explained.

