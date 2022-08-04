Fairview PD: Gun Used In Shooting Found Stashed In Hidden SUV Compartment, Pair Charged

Two men remained jailed after Fairview police said they found them traveling with a loaded gun that had been used in a New York City shooting stashed in a secret compartment.

Their Honda CRV had a temporary license plate when police stopped Jordy Argelis Genao and Adil Duran, both 21, in the 9200 block of Kennedy Boulevard on Tuesday, April 5, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Genao and Duran, who live together in the Bronx, were asked to step out of the Honda CRV after police noticed a filed-down knife typically used as a burglar tool, Kahn said.

A consented search revealed the secret “trap” behind the glove compartment that contained the loaded 9mm handgun, the chief said.

Police also found a high-capacity magazine and cloth and plastic masks commonly used in crimes, he said.

Both men were charged with illegally possessing the weapons, magazine and burglary tools. They remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail.

