Fairview Man Charged With Beating, Imprisoning, Threatening Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Russel Marhull
Russel Marhull Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Fairview man was charged with beating, imprisoning and threatening a domestic violence victim over the course of several hours over the weekend.

Russel Marhull, 51, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest early Saturday on several charges, records show.

These included two counts of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal restraint, among others, in connection with the incident.

The victim didn't require hospitalization, responders said.

