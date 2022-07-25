Fair Lawn PD: NY State Driver Caught With Crack, Smack Claims She'd Been 'Set Up'

A New York State driver told Fair Lawn police that someone else had planted the heroin and crack they found in her car in order to get her in trouble, authorities said.

Johnni-Rose Szambel , 24, of Warwick, was trying to hide the drugs when she was stopped by Detectives Geovanny Buitron and Justin DiGuglielmo on Lincoln Avenue at Harristown Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

She then told them that someone was "trying to set her up” by tossing both into her car, the sergeant said.

Szamble was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, driving without a license, careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

She was released pending court action.

