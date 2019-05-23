Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Fair Lawn PD: Man In NJ Transit Fight ID'd As Suspect In Truck Theft, Thanks To Surveillance

Cecilia Levine
Crunch Fitness, Fair Lawn
Crunch Fitness, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 30-year-old passenger removed by police in a fight on an NJ Transit bus was arrested in connection with a pick-up truck theft from a Fair Lawn parking lot the week before, thanks to surveillance footage that captured the theft, authorities said.

The Ford F150 pick-up was reported missing from the Crunch Fitness parking lot on May 15 around 9 a.m., after a member reported his keys missing from his jacket pocket, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

A week later, police responded to Morlot Avenue at Canger Place on a report of a fight between an NJ Transit driver and passenger, Metzler said.

After removing passenger involved, David DeLaurentis, from the bus, police identified him as the same person who stole the pick-up truck from Crunch Fitness, according to Metzler.

DeLaurentis told police he had the truck's license plates changed but the vehicle had become disabled in Denville, where it was towed by Denville police, authorities said.

DeLaurentis, who had marijuana in a duffel bag he was carrying, was released after being charged with theft of movable property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

