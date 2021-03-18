Fair Lawn PD Chase: Ex-Medical Service Worker Caught In Paterson Traffic After Ambulance Crash

A former local medical services worker from Bayonne led Fair Lawn police on a pursuit into Paterson after hitting an ambulance with her car, authorities said.

Officers responded to an early morning call Wednesday of an unwanted former employee on the property of A&M Medical Services on Lincoln Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

They found Diana Payamps, 27, sitting in her 2015 Mini Cooper in the parking lot, he said.

When the officers approached to talk with her, Payamps hit the gas, crashing into an ambulance in the lot, and kept going, Metzler said.

Officers pursued her car at low speeds across the Passaic River into Paterson until she got stuck in traffic on McLean Boulevard at 4th Avenue a mile and a half down, the sergeant said.

They arrested Payamps, charged her with eluding, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to report an accident and released her pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

