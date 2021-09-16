Fair Lawn HS Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Former Student

A Fair Lawn High School teacher was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a former student, multiple sources confirmed.

A judge ordered Christine Knudsen, 44, held in the Bergen County Jail following her arrest by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Knudsen, a divorced mom who teaches fine arts, is charged with sexual assault by a supervisor of a victim 16-17 years old and two counts of child endangerment.

The arrest stemmed from "an incident that allegedly occurred several years ago," Fair Lawn Schools Supt. Nicholas J. Norcia wrote in an email to the community.

District officials "do not understand there to be any allegations of current misconduct, and law enforcement has made clear that it does not consider any current students at risk of harm, in any way," Norcia added (see the full message below).

