FACE-PLANT FOLLOW-UP: Ridgefield Park Man Charged In Hudson Stolen Cab Chase, Crash In Fairview

UPDATE: It didn't take long for Ridgefield Park police to help their colleagues nab a third man involved in stealing a cab in Union City that crashed during a chase in Fairview.

Michael Hernandez was with two Union City men who stole a cab in the city before heading to Fairview, authorities said.

Village police took Hernandez, 22, into custody at his home Wednesday.

Borough police spotted the stolen 2008 Crown Victoria at Anderson and Day avenues around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call from the cab company, which had been tracking it on GPS, Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The driver hit the gas, then T-boned a small SUV at the Shaler Avenue intersection two blocks away, he said.

Driver Guillermo Aliago, 23, tried to run but fell and face-planted, the chief said.

Passenger Luis Flores, also 23, struggled with officers who eventually got him out of the taxi, said Kahn, who was among them.

Hernandez got away during the commotion, he said.

Two women in the SUV were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the chief said.

Aliaga and Flores, both of Union City, also were treated before being booked into the Bergen County Jail.

They remained held there Thursday, along with Hernandez, pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

All are charged with two counts of aggravated assault while fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Flores also was charged with weapons possession for box cutters and folding knives that Kahn said police found.

