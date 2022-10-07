Extras Of All Ages Sought For Hollywood Movie Filming In New Jersey

Extras of all ages are being sought for a Hollywood movie being filmed in New Jersey.

"Inappropriate Behavior" will be shooting through Oct. 14 in Jersey City. Starring Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Rainn Wilson and more, "Inappropriate Behavior" follows a married couple figuring out how to help their 11-year-old son with autism.

Stand-ins are needed for the boy, Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Rainn Wilson; and a variety of other characters including a little girl, toddler, a middle aged couple, a mom, a toddler in a stroller, an elderly couple, and more.

Click here for a list of stand-ins and to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.