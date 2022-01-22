Experts Baffled By Mystery Animal Who Showed Up At PA Woman's Home

Wildlife experts are trying to identify a mysterious creature that showed up at a Pennsylvania woman's home.

Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township (Adams County) followed snowy footprints she saw outside her door thinking they would lead her to her neighbor's loose dog, she tells NBC News.

What she found instead was a shivering animal -- but she wasn't sure what kind. Maybe a dog, maybe a coyote.

Eyth coaxed the animal into her basement and called Tj’s Rescue Hideaway, before Wildlife Works got involved due to the mysterious nature of the incident, NBC says.

Experts told the outlet they believe the animal is a dog being that he isn't aggressive and is very timid. For now, he's being cared for by Wildlife Works and genetic testing is under way.

Click here for more from NBC News.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.