Ex-US Airman From Jersey Shore Busted With 2,800 Child Porn Images, Feds Say

A former U.S. Air Force airman from the Jersey Shore was arrested by federal agents who said he’d amassed 2,800 images of child pornography that he made available for downloading.

Former Airman 1st Class Jared Faircloth, 24, “received and distributed material containing images of child sexual abuse via the BitTorrent Network” from September 2020 through this past July, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig said.

These included videos as well as photos, she said.

Special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations were able to access the images from IP addresses linked to Faircloth, of Cream Ridge in Monmouth County, Honig said.

Of the 2,800 files found on a device seized from Faircloth’s home, agents identified at least 30 files that they’d previously accessed during the investigation, she said.

Records show Faircloth serving as a 305th Maintenance Squadron crew chief at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County four years ago.

He was a member of the "Guardians of History" -- airmen who conduct weekly maintenance inspections on historic aircraft on display at McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, according to the base.

It wasn’t clear when Faircloth left the force or under what circumstances.

He has remained free on $100,000 unsecured bond since his arrest late last month, charged in a federal complaint with receiving, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Honig credited the HIS special agents, based in Mount Laurel, who she said made the case with the help of the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Super Pitts of her Criminal Division in Trenton is handling the case for the government, Honig said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.